Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 11:45AM PDT until August 16 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 1145 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Redlands, Yucaipa, Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Highland, Big

Bear Lake, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,

Mountain Home Village and Seven Oaks.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches

in the El Dorado Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.