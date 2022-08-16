Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 1:55PM PDT until August 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley and Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley
And Barstow.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.