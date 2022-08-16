Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:37PM PDT until August 16 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 545 PM PDT.
* At 237 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding from Yucca Valley east
through Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms, particularly
across State Route 62.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and
Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.