Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 2:53PM PDT until August 16 at 4:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 253 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible
in the warned area.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning,
Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches
in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also
be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away
in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.