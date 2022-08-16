Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 3:29PM PDT until August 16 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 329 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area with flowing water
over Highway 95. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Vidal Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.