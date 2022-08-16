Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 3:32PM PDT until August 16 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 332 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley and Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley
And Barstow.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.