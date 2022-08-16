Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 3:55PM PDT until August 16 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding from Yucca Valley east through Joshua

Tree and Twentynine Palms, particularly across State

Route 62.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads. CHP has reported

flooding across State Route 62 at Yucca Mesa Road and at

La Contenta Road.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine

Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and

Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.