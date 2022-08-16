Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 3:55PM PDT until August 16 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding from Yucca Valley east through Joshua
Tree and Twentynine Palms, particularly across State
Route 62.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads. CHP has reported
flooding across State Route 62 at Yucca Mesa Road and at
La Contenta Road.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and
Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.