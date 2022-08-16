Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:57 PM
Published 3:55 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 3:55PM PDT until August 16 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding from Yucca Valley east through Joshua
Tree and Twentynine Palms, particularly across State
Route 62.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads. CHP has reported
flooding across State Route 62 at Yucca Mesa Road and at
La Contenta Road.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Twentynine
Palms Airport, Joshua Tree Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and
Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content