Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:49PM PDT until August 16 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 449 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area with flowing water over
Highway 95. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Vidal Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.