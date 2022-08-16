Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued August 16 at 4:53PM PDT until August 16 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 453 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly near Ludlow and Amboy.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ludlow and Amboy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

