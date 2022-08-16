Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 1:10PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 110 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Cottonwood Visitor, or 11 miles north of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit and Cottonwood Visitor.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 78 and 90.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.