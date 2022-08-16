Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 11:56AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1155 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles west of Cottonwood Visitor, or 14 miles northwest of Chiriaco
Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Cottonwood Visitor.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.