Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 11:56AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1155 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Cottonwood Visitor, or 14 miles northwest of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Cottonwood Visitor.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.