Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 2:58PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northeast of Bombay Beach, or 13 miles south of Chiriaco

Summit. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

This includes CA Route 111 between mile markers 52 and 57.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.