Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 2:12PM PDT until August 17 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 212 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates that 0.75 to

1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to

2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass, Nipton, Essex and Nipton Road Mile

Marker 3.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.