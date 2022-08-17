Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 3:40PM PDT until August 17 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 530 PM PDT.

* At 340 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert and Santa Rosa Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.