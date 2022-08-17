Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 3:42PM PDT until August 17 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 342 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. MRMS estimates indicate that between

1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is

1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass, Nipton, Essex and Nipton Road Mile

Marker 3.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.