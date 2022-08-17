Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 3:42PM PDT until August 17 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 342 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. MRMS estimates indicate that between
1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is
1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Kelso, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The
Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads, Mountain Pass, Nipton, Essex and Nipton Road Mile
Marker 3.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.