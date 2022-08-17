Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 5:23PM PDT until August 17 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

RRA

At 523 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Needles, Highway 95 And I-40 and Mohave Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.