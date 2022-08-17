Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 5:11PM PDT until August 17 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
East central San Bernardino County in southern California…
South central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 615 PM PDT/615 PM MST/.
* At 510 PM PDT/510 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7
miles north of Oatman, or 11 miles east of Bullhead City, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Bullhead City, Kingman, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing,
Needles, Wild Cow Campground, Oatman, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave
Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40,
Mesquite Creek, Dw Ranch Road, New Kingman-Butler, Arizona Village,
Hualapai Mountain Park and Willow Valley.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 8, and between
mile markers 18 and 63.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.