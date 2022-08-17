Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 17 at 5:11PM PDT until August 17 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes the following highways… Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 8, and between mile markers 18 and 63. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* Locations impacted include… Bullhead City, Kingman, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Wild Cow Campground, Oatman, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40, Mesquite Creek, Dw Ranch Road, New Kingman-Butler, Arizona Village, Hualapai Mountain Park and Willow Valley.

* At 510 PM PDT/510 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Oatman, or 11 miles east of Bullhead City, moving east at 25 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona… East central San Bernardino County in southern California… South central Clark County in southern Nevada…

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

