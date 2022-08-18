Dust Storm Warning issued August 18 at 9:06PM MST until August 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 905 PM MST/905 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending

from 10 miles west of Palo Verde to near Yuma Proving Ground to 7

miles northwest of Tacna, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 50 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 14 and 45.

AZ Route 95 between mile markers 34 and 71.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 55 and 78.

Locations impacted include…

Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Cibola, Blaisdell, Tacna,

Kinter, Ligurta, Yuma Proving Ground and Roll.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!