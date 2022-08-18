Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:21PM PDT until August 18 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 730 PM PDT.
* At 421 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain south of Palm Gardens. Flash flooding is expected to
impact US-95 south of the California State Line.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 south of the California-Nevada border And I-40.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.