Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 4:49PM PDT until August 18 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 449 PM PDT, Heavy rain continues west of US-95 north of Needles.

Flash flooding remains possible along US-95 especially within low

water crossings and near washes.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Laughlin and Highway 95 And I-40.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.