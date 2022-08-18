Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 6:50PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1000 PM MST /1000 PM PDT/.
* At 650 PM MST /650 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain near Lake Havasu and Parker Dam. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. US-95 near
Vidal Junction may also be affected.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker Dam, Desert
Hills, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground,
Black Meadow Landing Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.