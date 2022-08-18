Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 8:21PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 821 PM MST /821 PM PDT/, As of 820 pm…Heavy thunderstorms
continued near Parker and Vidal Junction. Rainfall estimates of 1 to
2 inches have been detected in this area and flash flooding is
likely. Impacts to US 95 near Vidal Junction as well as Parker Dam
Road are expected.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker Dam, Desert
Hills, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground,
Black Meadow Landing Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.