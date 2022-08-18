Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 9:06PM PDT until August 18 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 906 PM MST /906 PM PDT/, Caltrans reports heavy flooding across
highway 62 and Parker Dam Road along with localized rock slides and
wind damage from earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding risk will
continue through 10 pm as rainfall gradually diminishes.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Parker Dam, Desert
Hills, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Three Dunes Campground,
Black Meadow Landing Campground and Cattail Cove State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.