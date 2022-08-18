Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 9:38PM MST until August 19 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 938 PM MST /938 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe and Poston.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.