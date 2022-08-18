Flash Flood Warning issued August 18 at 9:38PM MST until August 19 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 938 PM MST /938 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe and Poston.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.