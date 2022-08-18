Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 6:43PM PDT until August 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 642 PM PDT/642 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located over

Three Dunes Campground, or 9 miles northwest of Parker Dam, moving

southeast at 55 mph. At 638 pm a wind gust to 58 mph was recorded

at Lake Havasu City.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If on or near Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.