Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 8:26PM MST until August 18 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/.
* At 826 PM MST/826 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Blythe, or 35 miles south of Parker, moving south at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Blythe, Ripley, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 150 and 156.
CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.