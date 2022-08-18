Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 8:26PM MST until August 18 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 150 and 156. CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 826 PM MST/826 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blythe, or 35 miles south of Parker, moving south at 5 mph.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

