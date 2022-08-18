Skip to Content
Published 8:26 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 18 at 8:26PM MST until August 18 at 9:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
West central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/.

* At 826 PM MST/826 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near
Blythe, or 35 miles south of Parker, moving south at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Blythe, Ripley, Ehrenberg and East Blythe.

This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 10.
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 150 and 156.
CA Route 95 between mile markers 1 and 12.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

