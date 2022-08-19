Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 5:36PM PDT until August 19 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 845 PM PDT.
* At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain just north of Goffs. Flash flooding of Lanfair Road and
Goffs Road is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Goffs, including Lanfair Road and Goffs Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.