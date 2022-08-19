Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 6:42PM PDT until August 19 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 642 PM PDT, Doppler radar shows that the thunderstorm that
prompted the flash flood warning has moved out of the area. However,
runoff from earlier heavy rain may continue to bring flash flooding
to the area.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Goffs, including Lanfair Road and Goffs Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.