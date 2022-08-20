Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 1:40PM PDT until August 20 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 430 PM PDT.
* At 140 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in basins draining toward Keys View Road. Between 0.5
and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.