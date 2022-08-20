Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 3:06PM PDT until August 20 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 306 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in basins draining toward Keys View Road. Between 0.5 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. A report had been received of flood
waters over a road crossing in the park near Keys View Road.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Lost Horse-Keys Village.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.