Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 3:09PM PDT until August 20 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 615 PM PDT.
* At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain east of Yucca Valley near Joshua Tree. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake
Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.