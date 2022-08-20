Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 3:09PM PDT until August 20 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 PM PDT.

* At 309 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain east of Yucca Valley near Joshua Tree. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake

Campground and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.