Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 5:26PM PDT until August 20 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 526 PM PDT, Flooding from earlier thunderstorms remains possible

across Yucca Valley and the Twentynine Palms region. Continue to

avoid lower water crossings until water recedes.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake

Campground and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.