Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 5:26PM PDT until August 20 at 6:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 526 PM PDT, Flooding from earlier thunderstorms remains possible
across Yucca Valley and the Twentynine Palms region. Continue to
avoid lower water crossings until water recedes.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake
Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.