Special Weather Statement issued August 20 at 1:16PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 116 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Twentynine Palms. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Lost Horse-Keys Village.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.