Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 10:33PM MST until August 21 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central La Paz County in west central Arizona…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 1130 PM MST/1130 PM PDT/.
* At 1032 PM MST/1032 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from Parker Dam to 7 miles northwest of
Bouse to 8 miles northwest of Vicksburg to near Salome, moving
southwest at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Parker, Quartzsite, Salome, Brenda, Vicksburg Junction, Buckskin
Mountain Park, Wenden, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Vicksburg, Bouse,
Harcuvar and Poston.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 11 and 54.
US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 64.
AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.