Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 10:33PM MST until August 21 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 11 and 54. US Highway 60 between mile markers 31 and 64. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 14 and 49. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 1032 PM MST/1032 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Parker Dam to 7 miles northwest of Bouse to 8 miles northwest of Vicksburg to near Salome, moving southwest at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.