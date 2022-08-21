Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 10:41PM PDT until August 21 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1040 PM PDT/1040 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10
miles northeast of Desert Hills, or 11 miles northeast of Lake
Havasu City, moving southwest at 30 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph were
observed at Yucca with this storm earlier.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Lake Havasu City, Topock, Parker Dam, Needles, Three Dunes
Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Desert Hills, Black Meadow
Landing Campground, Earp and Big River.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 22.
Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 148 and 155.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.