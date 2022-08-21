Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 10:41PM PDT until August 21 at 11:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

This includes the following highways… Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 148 and 155. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

At 1040 PM PDT/1040 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Desert Hills, or 11 miles northeast of Lake Havasu City, moving southwest at 30 mph. Wind gusts to 60 mph were observed at Yucca with this storm earlier.

