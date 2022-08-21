Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 21 at 11:57PM MST until August 22 at 12:45AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

This includes the following highways… AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 17. CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 113 and 156. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 84 and 103. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 1157 PM MST/1157 PM PDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Midland to 7 miles west of Nicholls Warm Springs to Ripley to 19 miles west of Kofa Wildlife Refuge, moving southwest at 30 mph.

* Until 1245 AM MST/1245 AM PDT/.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona… Northwestern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona… Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California… Riverside County in southern California…

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

