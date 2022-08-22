Special Weather Statement issued August 22 at 1:31AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 131 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles northwest of Gordon’s Well to 7 miles
north of Bombay Beach. Movement was south at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Brawley, Imperial, Holtville, Westmorland, Bombay Beach, Calipatria,
Slab City, Alamorio, Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Wiest, Bonds
Corner, Niland and Glamis.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 43 and 67.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 8 and 59.
CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 61.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.