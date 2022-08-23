Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 5:19PM PDT until August 23 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 519 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine
Palms Airport, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.