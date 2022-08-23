Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 5:19 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 23 at 5:19PM PDT until August 23 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 519 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Twentynine
Palms Airport, or near Twentynine Palms, moving northeast at 10
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms
Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content