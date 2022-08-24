Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 10:24PM PDT until August 24 at 11:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1024 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continued to
produce moderate to locally heavy rain on sections of SR62 in
southeast San Bernardino County between mile marker 100 and Parker
Dam. CHP reported that SR62 was closed at 1011 PM PDT between SR177
and Vidal Junction. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
SR62, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Parker Dam, and Black
Meadow Landing Campground
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.