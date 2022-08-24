Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 10:24PM PDT until August 24 at 11:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1024 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continued to

produce moderate to locally heavy rain on sections of SR62 in

southeast San Bernardino County between mile marker 100 and Parker

Dam. CHP reported that SR62 was closed at 1011 PM PDT between SR177

and Vidal Junction. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

SR62, Vidal Junction, Big River, Earp, Parker Dam, and Black

Meadow Landing Campground

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.