Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 10:54PM PDT until August 25 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1054 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain was become light to

moderate over the area from Needles to Lake Havasu in southeast San

Bernardino County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain were estimated to

have fallen over the area prior to 1030 PM PDT. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 south of Needles, Havasu Lake Road

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.