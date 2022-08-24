Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 10:54PM PDT until August 25 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1054 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain was become light to
moderate over the area from Needles to Lake Havasu in southeast San
Bernardino County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain were estimated to
have fallen over the area prior to 1030 PM PDT. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 south of Needles, Havasu Lake Road
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.