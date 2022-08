Heavy rain ended prior to 1045 PM PDT over the area along SR62 and nearby Highway 95 in southeast San Bernardino County from mile marker 100 to Vidal Junction and Parker Dam. Flood waters were receding. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.

