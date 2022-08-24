Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 1:25PM PDT until August 24 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 430 PM PDT.

* At 125 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino north of Interstate 15 by

Mountain Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mountain Pass, Kingston Road, and Excelsior Mine Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.