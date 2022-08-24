Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 1:34PM PDT until August 24 at 4:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 445 PM PDT.
* At 134 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Anza, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Mountain Center,
Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And
Mountain Center, Aguanga, Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Lake Hemet
and Santa Rosa Mountain.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.