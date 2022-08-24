Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 2:06PM PDT until August 24 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 515 PM PDT.
* At 206 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in northern portions of Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree in
southern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake Campground
and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.