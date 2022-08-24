Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 2:33PM PDT until August 24 at 5:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Western San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 530 PM PDT.
* At 233 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across Daggett in western San Bernardino County. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Barstow, Daggett and Nebo Center.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.