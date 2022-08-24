Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 2:49PM PDT until August 24 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across eastern San Bernardino north of Interstate 15 by
Mountain Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mountain Pass, Kingston Road, and Excelsior Mine Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.