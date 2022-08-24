Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 3:22PM PDT until August 24 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in northern portions of Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree in

southern San Bernardino County. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake Campground

and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.