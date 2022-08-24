Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 4:12PM PDT until August 24 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM PDT.

* At 412 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Highway 177 at Big Wash. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

CA Route 177 near mile marker 1…and

between mile markers 10 and 12…and

between mile markers 2 and 7.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.