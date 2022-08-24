Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 4:32PM PDT until August 24 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 432 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly along State Route 62 and Amboy Road east
of Twentynine Palms.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport, Amboy Road, and State Route 62.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.