Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 5:37PM PDT until August 24 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 845 PM PDT.

* At 537 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over eastern San Bernardino County near Highway 95
between I-40 and the Nevada border. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 near milemarker 70.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

