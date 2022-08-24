Flash Flood Warning issued August 24 at 5:37PM PDT until August 24 at 8:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 845 PM PDT.

* At 537 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over eastern San Bernardino County near Highway 95

between I-40 and the Nevada border. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 near milemarker 70.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.